After reading “Selectboard moves to remove Josh Dein from board,” in the Shelburne News Jan. 26 issue, I was quite astonished. As a Shelburne voter, it seems to me that Josh Dein should be given an opportunity to publicly air his point of view on the laundry list of accusation leveled against him in this article. It’s been my experience that considering as many perspectives as possible is just a matter of basic fairness.

Sally Conrad, Shelburne