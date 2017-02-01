This tiny house has provided big lessons

A new home has appeared in Shelburne, and though it’s small, it contains the efforts and experiences of many. A group of Norwich University students, led in part by Assistant Professor of Architecture Tolya Stonorov, built the house this fall, learning a great deal along the way.

The house, which recently won the American Institute of Architects Vermont Chapter’s People’s Choice Award, is designed to be both highly functional and affordable. “Norwich School of Architecture and Art has been very committed to affordable housing and design-build for a very long time,” Stonorov said. “We’ve been working on affordable housing at Norwich for years.”

The house was built with the hands of many funders and donors, she added. A $20,000 grant from TD Bank largely funded the tiny, affordable house, whose total price tag was $30,000. Donors included Marvin Windows, Allen Lumber, and 5 Star Tech, among others. The university assisted as well. Materials used were sourced locally where possible, and sustainability was another goal in the home’s construction.

The home is designed to lack nothing despite its “tiny” identity, noted Stonorov. “The house has a great bedroom, it has a queen-size bed, it’s got a large bathroom for the size of the house, it has a fully functioning kitchen, a beautiful porch extension, and lots of storage,” Stonorov said. “We really tried to first-off design a house that addressed all the basic needs that someone would have, just in their everyday life.”

The house is just part of a larger focus on affordable housing at the university, and planning for another tiny house is already in the works, Stonorov noted. “One tiny house doesn’t do anything for affordable housing, right? It just helps one person, but we’re trying to continue this on a larger scale.”

The house was built via a class called, appropriately enough, CASA (Creating Affordable Sustainable Architecture) 802. Norwich Associate Professor of Engineering Ed Schmeckpeper was the Principal on the project. A total of 25 students participated in the home’s creation, including, in addition to 16 engineering and construction management students, nine architecture students, each of whom committed 20 hours a week to the project.

“Design-build is a major commitment for everyone involved,” noted Stonorov.

And while the single house is only one piece of a larger effort, it nonetheless provided a myriad of benefits. Senior architecture major Ainsley Vail noted, “Since our studio classes consist primarily of hypothetical projects that never actually become tangible, it was exciting to create something that we could see at full scale.”

Vail also noted that much of an architecture student’s work is hypothetical, “exist(ing) in the cloud or on paper,” but this project went beyond just assuming ideas would be functional on a real house. “The process of building the micro house taught me a lot about transferring drawings into a reality. Just because something works on paper, doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll work with nuts and bolts.”

“I can honestly say, I learned more in that studio about architecture than I did in any other semester,” Vail added.

Stonorov said students gained a variety of hands-on skills via building the house. Master Electrician Jan Ruta taught students during the course of the project, and with her help, said Stonorov, “by the end of it, these (students), two women and one man, knew how to run electrical.” Another woman didn’t know have experience with power tools at the project’s inception, but became confident in their use by the end. Vail noted that she came into the project not knowing how to do many of the things that building the house would eventually require, but the house provided tremendous learning opportunities.

Another obvious takeaway from the project was the knowledge that the students had provided a new home for someone. Vail observed, “We had the opportunity to design and build something that someone would inhabit, a place that someone would rely on to provide all the necessities of a home, and that in itself was pretty gratifying.”

In addition to providing a new home for Shelburne resident Kim Marie Glynn, the students involved gained not just practical skills but more intangible takeaways, noted Stonorov. “I’ve seen design-build change confidence levels and leadership skills in students over and over,” said Stonorov. She noted, “I had an incredible group of students. They worked so hard and they worked really well as a group. They were so positive throughout the entire process.” Stonorov added, “A lot of things can change throughout design-build, and they were ready to jump on it and make quick decisions, and they were consistently very thoughtful.”

The tiny house now stands in Shelburne, and new homeowner Glynn notes, “Living tiny feels really big to me in terms of what I’m realizing I can do to open up my life.”