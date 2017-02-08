Candidates forum set for Feb. 16

There will be a forum on Feb. 16 at 7pm for all candidates on the March 2017 ballot. The forum is an opportunity for candidates to introduce themselves and hear questions and concerns from Shelburne residents. Tom Little will serve as moderator. The forum takes place in Meeting Room 1 at the Town Office. The format is being finalized.

The event is sponsored by the Shelburne Democrats Committee, Shelburne Republicans committee, and the Shelburne News. The event will be broadcast on V-Cam. For more information, contact Nancy Baker at 802-578-4044.