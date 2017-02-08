Dein and Selectboard agree to move forward in positive direction

An agreement was struck at a special meeting of the Shelburne Selectboard on Friday night to find a positive and constructive way forward. The Feb. 3 meeting was a public hearing to consider the removal of member Josh Dein, but attorneys and board members were able to hammer out an agreement avoiding that action during an executive session.

The meeting came after a court hearing earlier that morning had yielded a “no” to the request by Dein and his lawyer Pietro Lynn for a temporary restraining order to prevent Friday night’s proceedings. During that hearing, Town attorney Claudine Safar testified to concerns over Dein’s interaction with Vermont Railway, including a visit he had made to the intermodal facility that had been constructed last year in Shelburne. By going to the site to do his own sound measurements, she said, he had turned himself into a witness within the ongoing litigation and potentially a witness for the adverse party.

Under the agreement reached Friday, Dein admits no wrongdoing. However, as stated within the agreement, “out of a desire to put this matter behind him, and to move forward in a positive and constructive manner, he will immediately recuse himself from participating in any manner in Town litigation involving Vermont Railway, Inc. and Barrett Trucking, Co., Inc….either as a Town official or in his personal capacity. Such recusal includes that Mr. Dein will not participate in Town Selectboard meetings, executive sessions, site visits, and communications with anyone at Vermont Railway, Inc., or Barrett Trucking, Inc., or any subsidiaries or related entities of either.”

Also under the agreement is a mutual general release stating that Dein will withdraw his ethics complaint, and Selectboard members will not file ethics complaints against him in this matter.

“The Selectboard and Mr. Dein commit to working together to serve the Town’s best interest, and to pursue a positive working relationship,” the agreement stated. Further, all parties agree to abide by state laws regarding their positions on the Selectboard.

The compromise was struck as a way for the parties to avoid litigation. It was announced to, and voted on before, the packed room, where it passed unanimously.