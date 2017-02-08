Development Review Board agenda

DRAFT AGENDA

TOWN OF SHELBURNE

DEVELOPMENT REVIEW BOARD

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15, 7pm

MUNICIPAL CENTER MEETING ROOM 1

(Agenda items subject to change prior to meeting date)

1. CALL TO ORDER (7pm)

2. PUBLIC COMMENT (7:05, or upon completion of Item 1)

Topics not otherwise included in agenda.

3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:10, or upon completion of Item 2)

Feb. 1, 2017

Feb. 4, 2017 (Site Visit)

4. DESIGN REVIEW APPLICATION(S) (7:15, or upon completion of Item 3)

5. APPLICATION V17-02 (7:15, or upon completion of Item 4)

Variance Application by Ellen Arapakos for the reconstruction and extension of preexisting nonconforming front porch. The proposed reconstruction would increase the degree of nonconformity. Property at 259 Marsett Road is located within the Village Residential District, Village Design Review, and Stormwater Overlay Districts.

6. APPLICATION A16-09 / V17-01 (Continued) (7:20, or upon completion of Item 5)

Appeal by Shelburne Shipyard, Inc., of Notice of Violation (NOV) dated 11/7/16. NOV cites land development that does not comply with: site plan approval SP16-04; zoning permit B16-097; and zoning bylaw dimensional (setback) standards; and request by Shelburne Shipyard, Inc., seeks relief (“variance”) from zoning bylaw dimensional standards, specifically side/rear yard setback, “if required.” Property at 4584 Harbor Road is located in the Rural Zoning district, Lakeshore Overlay district, and Floodplain and Watercourse Overlay district. The hearing will be conducted on-the-record pursuant to 24 VSA 4471(b).

7. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (Upon completion of Item 6)

DELIBERATIVE SESSION TO FOLLOW ADJOURNMENT, IF NEEDED

Individual hearing times listed above are estimates only.

Participation in the proceedings is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

Reasonable accommodations shall be provided upon request to ensure that this meeting is accessible to all individuals regardless of ability.