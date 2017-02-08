Elsa Bosma: Providing a safe space for happy children

Armed with a degree in visual arts and psychology, Elsa Bosma was working in a medical office when a friend complained about the difficulty she had in finding child care. Knowing that Bosma had taken care of children through babysitting and nanny jobs since middle school, the friend suggested that Bosma start her own daycare center.

“I went home and proposed it to my husband and we looked at the numbers,” Bosma said. “It was a Thursday and that weekend we bought a minivan and the following week I gave notice.” Bosma had two children lined up before she started her business, but others soon followed as Puddle Jumpers opened its Shelburne doors in 2006. Regulations restrict daycare providers from having more than six children during the day and four school-age children in the afternoon. Not only is Puddle Jumpers full, but Bosma’s next opening won’t be until the fall of 2018 at the earliest. While many of her families are local, others come from as far as Milton.

The name Puddle Jumpers comes from Bosma’s love of nature and her willingness to let kids get messy. Bosma believes in a child-led curriculum. “They tell me what they want to learn and I help the staff give them the experience,” she said. That experience can include reading books on a subject, doing art projects, or putting on a dramatic play. Bosma loves the fact that Puddle Jumpers is a multi-age facility.

“It is so magical to watch the little ones observe and learn from the older kids and watch the older kids model for the younger ones,” she said. “Then you get to watch the little ones grow up to be the big ones. The relationships and experiences are wonderful.”

Bosma’s daycare facility is accredited by the National Association of Family Child Care, a process which requires 120 hours of professional development every three years and the ability to meet various benchmarks and pass muster with an impartial observer. In 2011, Bosma was named Early Childhood Professional of the Year by Building Bright Futures of Chittenden County and more recently was the runner-up for a statewide Early Educator of the Year Award. She received her Vermont Early Education License through the peer-review process, and for the last four years she has served as a Vermont Birth to Five Mentor, providing assistance to fifteen other child care providers.

Bosma moved to Shelburne fifteen years ago, when the oldest of her three children was six months old, and she raves about the feeling of community. “If there is someone in need there is always a tribe of people here who want to help,” she said.

After eleven years, Bosma continues to enjoy working with children. “I always knew that little people were my people,” she said. For Bosma, the joy of her job comes in many forms. “There is joy from the kids because they are amazing and funny and curious,” she said. “There’s the joy of the relationships you build with their extended families, and there is joy from networking with my peers and from running a successful business.”