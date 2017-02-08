Josh Dein controversy, Shelburne Selectboard — Paul Sebastian

I do not know Josh Dein personally, and I have not attended many of the recent Selectboard meetings. However, I do know that many of the questions Josh has been asking regarding town business and the way in which it is conducted are the same questions I would be asking, were I sitting as a Selectboard member.

Particularly regarding the spending of many $100,000s of the town’s limited budget (I believe it is now approaching a half million dollars in legal fees, plus the loss of the significant grant to the town that was coming from Vermont Rail) in a vain attempt to block Vermont Rail’s salt shed operations. This would necessitate a defeat of federal rail law and a blocking of a perfectly legal and approved business operation, leading any reasonable person to question the judgement and agendas of the Selectboard members. And if the reason for this obsession, one acted upon with someone else’s money, is truly concern about salt and where it ends up, where was the town’s overriding environmental awareness when it comes to the yearly application of salt and salt brine to the town’s roads? That salt largely ends up in the river and the lake, but I have not noticed a lot of movement towards abolishing the practice.

If I remember correctly, in our most recent election, town residents were asked to vote on the purchase of a new school bus/buses, with an obvious impact on school operations. If a bus decision requires public input to the extent of a formal vote, how is that Selectboard Chair Gary von Stange and company can choose to fritter away significantly more funds pursuing an extremely unlikely legal victory, accomplishing…what? Proving that Shelburne is not business-friendly, that it wants salt available for winter roads, just not where residents can see it?

This is clearly a case of the lawyers with experience meeting the town with money, with lawyers ending up with the money and the town and its budget ending up with the experience. It is high time for Selectboard Chair Gary von Stange to go. It is time for other Selectboard members – any that supported this misuse of the town’s resource – to go as well. And on the way out the door, they need to explain just why any of this was a good idea, and why they should not be held culpable.

Paul Sebastian, Shelburne