Meetings in Town

Town of Shelburne Committee, Board & Commission monthly meeting dates*

Changes/additions for Feb.

Town Holiday- Town Offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 20 in observance of President’s Day.

The Cemetery Commission will not meet in Feb.

The Dog Park Committee will not meet in Feb.

There will be a Shelburne Candidates Forum on Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7pm in MR 1 & 2.

The Tree Committee has changed their meetings to the 1st Wednesday of the month 7pm in MR 2.

Regular Schedule

Bikes & Paths Committee – 3rd Monday, 7pm MR 2

Cemetery Commission 3rd Thursday, 7pm in the Staff Room (canceled in Feb.)

Development Review Board – 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 7pm in MR 1

Dog Park Committee – 1st Monday, 6pm MR 2 (canceled in February)

Historic Preservation and Design Review Committee – 2nd & 4th Thursdays, 8:15am in MR 2

Historical Society – 3rd Monday, 6:30pm MR 1

Housing Committee – 1st Monday, 6pm in the Staff Room

Pierson Library Board of Trustees – 3rd Thursday,7pm at the library

Planning Commission – 2nd & 4th Thursdays, 7pm in MR 1

Selectboard – 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 7pm in MR 1 (additional meeting on Feb. 3)

Shelburne Natural Resources & Conservation Committee – 2nd Wednesday, 7pm in MR 2

Social Services – 4th Wednesday, 6:30pm in MR 2

Tree Committee – 1st Wednesday, 7pm in MR 2

Water Commission – 1st Monday, 5pm in MR 2

*Meetings are subject to change