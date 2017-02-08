Police and FBI still searching for TD Bank robber

Just before 6pm on Friday, Feb. 3, the TD Bank branch located at 5112 Shelburne Road was the site of a robbery. A masked man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt entered the bank, handed the teller a note and demanded cash.

No weapon was produced during the robbery, and no one was injured. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot across the railroad tracks and in the direction of the Shelburne Field House.

Police Chief James Warden said that police were on the scene within a minute of the alert. The department is getting help from technicians in Burlington who are checking fingerprints, and a local FBI agent assisted with some of the phone calls to people who were at the Field House at the time. Law enforcement have spoken to a number of people, and the department is in the process of following up on some other leads.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Shelburne Police at 985-8051.