Shelburne Fire Dept. asks town for new fire truck

By Andrew Dickerson, Captain Shelburne Fire

On March 7, our community members will have the opportunity to approve a bond for $970,000, which would allow Shelburne Fire to purchase our much-needed replacement for Engine 2. The estimated cost incurred by Shelburne taxpayers would be roughly $5.30 per $100,000 of assessed property value per year. For a home assessed at $300,000 it would cost only $1.32 a month, less than one small cup of coffee a month.

Engine 2’s replacement would be a 77-foot quint. A quint is simply an engine with an aerial ladder component to the truck. This added ladder component would greatly increase the operational versatility of our department, but much more importantly, it would help decrease the chances of our volunteers being seriously injured while we perform our duties. It would also aid us in keeping our community members safe.

The Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department dedicates well over 7,000 hours a year in the mission to keep the community safe. Our members and their respective families hope for your continued support on March 7. We urge those of you that would like more information about the proposed Engine 2 replacement to contact us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ShelburneFire) or by email (Info@ShelburneFire.org), or join us for an informational open house on Feb. 28 from 6 to 8pm.