Town Clerk’s office holding pet licensing contest

By on No Comment

Register your cats and dogs by March 31 and you could win some great prizes in a pet licensing contest created by the Shelburne Town Clerk’s office to drive awareness of pet licensing.

“Many dog owners know about getting dog licenses, but we wanted to make sure that cat owners are aware that cats need to be licensed as well,” said Town Clerk Diana Vachon.

The cost for licensing is $12 for spayed/neutered cat or dog and $16 for an unaltered pet. Proof of a current rabies vaccination is required. Once you register your pet, your pet’s name and tag number will be entered into a drawing for prizes. Winners will be drawn at the first Selectboard meeting in April.

After April 1, a 50% additional fee is charged.

Shelburne Dog of the Year prizes: Aubuchon Hardware: $25 gift certificate; Happy Tails Vermont: $150 of assorted gourmet dog foods and treats; Pet Food Warehouse Shelburne: $20 gift card; Shelburne Veterinary Hospital: free exam; Tractor Supply Company: a bag of dog food.

Shelburne Cat of the Year prizes: Aubuchon Hardware: $25 gift certificate; Happy Tails Vermont: $150 of assorted gourmet cat foods and treats; Pet Food Warehouse Shelburne: $20 gift card; Shelburne Veterinary Hospital: free exam; Tractor Supply Company: a bag of cat food; Prima Dogga: one night of boarding for a cat.

Winners’ photos will be published in the Shelburne News. Photos will be displayed at the Town offices and on the Town website. For more information contact Town Clerk Diana Vachon at 802-985-5116.

Town Clerk’s office holding pet licensing contest added by on
View all posts by Shelburne News →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.