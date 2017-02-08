Youth group gathers food for Food Shelf

Trinity Church youth group organized a fun event that donated over 500 items to the Shelburne Food Shelf. Courtesy photo

On Feb. 5, it was SOUP-er Sunday at Trinity Church. Before the Falcons and Patriots kicked off, the real game took place when the youth challenged the adults to a CAN-struction building contest.

A volunteer panel judged the teams on the most interesting, durable, tall, and nutritionally-balanced creation made from cans, jars, and other food items. The Easter theme inspired creative building by the youth (an Easter basket) and the adults (a cross). It was very close, with the youth team winning by a point and various prizes awarded.

Everyone enjoyed the fun as a participant, judge, or audience member cheering on the teams. The youth group organized the event and encouraged members of the parish to bring in more than 500 food items over the past few weeks, all of which were donated to the Shelburne Food Shelf.

