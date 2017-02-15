Diana Vachon for Town Clerk — Diana Vachon

Hello friends and fellow residents. I am DIANA VACHON, Shelburne Town Clerk. In October I began serving as your Town Clerk, after the Selectboard chose to appoint me from a competitive pool of candidates. I succeeded Colleen Haag, who gave me her support and guidance as she transitioned out of the position.

With the incredible support of 60 registered Shelburne election officials, I led our team successfully through the biggest general election in Shelburne’s history, with 4,886 registered voters participating in the election. Working with the many wonderful people at the town offices, I also serve as the clerk to the Board of Civil Authority, the Ethics Committee, and staff the Board of Abatement.

With your vote, I look forward to serving all of you for many years to come. I am committed to meeting the needs of our community and keeping our town a wonderful place to live. Thank you for your wonderful support and encouragement. Please come out and vote for me on Tuesday, March 7. Polls are open from 7am to 7pm, at the Town Center gym. Absentee and early voting ballots are available in my office M-F 8:30am-5pm.

Respectfully,

Diana Vachon, Town Clerk Shelburne