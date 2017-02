I have known Don Stevens for many years. We met at church and since have become good friends. I highly recommend him as a candidate for the Shelburne Selectboard. Don is a great communicator. He’s concerned about our town and its citizens. He stands for integrity and equality and, as Chief of the Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk – Abenaki Nation, his leadership skills are well honed. Please check the box by his name when voting on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

Gail Currier, Shelburne