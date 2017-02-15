John Kerr for re-election to Selectboard — John Kerr

I have decided to run for re-election for a two-year term on the Selectboard to be voted on at town meeting in March 2017.

The past two years I have worked closely with the town manager and staff to make improvements to various roadway projects by supporting a series of traffic studies and improvements to slow traffic, thereby improving safety for walkers, bikers, and motorists. I look forward to continuing our safety improvement initiative on Falls Road and Marsett Road as a priority during the 2017/2018 budget planning. The Selectboard will be taking a new approach in the current budget to designate some monies to be utilized by the town manager to perform safety enhancements that need to be executed quickly.

Additionally, during the past year, I have participated in contract negotiations relating to our union-represented employees and assisted with evaluating the move to Vermont Health Connect, which resulted in lower overall costs.

I have embraced the concept of the open meeting law and made sure I comply with the law in my correspondence and discussions. It is very important to me to have promoted the concept of teamwork in my interactions with board members, always putting Shelburne first when making a decision.

Being a member of the Selectboard is challenging. My approach to all decisions that need to be made is to first and foremost think of the long-term viability of the decision for the town of Shelburne matched with an unwavering ethical standard.

I would be honored to receive your vote during this election so I can utilize my experience and dedication to make our town the best place it can be for us all to live.

Please vote John Kerr for Selectboard on March 7, 2017.

John Kerr, Shelburne