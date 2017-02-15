Local students donate time and energy for Hands to Honduras trip

Photo by Boston Neary

As part of a community outreach project for their physical therapy professional seminar course in ethics and career preparation, Sierra Klotz, Kat Dwyer, and Emily Sackett helped catalogue, wrap, and pack two fifty-pound suitcases full of physical therapy supplies donated by local clinics. The suitcases were taken by Sam Feitelberg to Honduras last weekend. He traveled with the local Hands to Honduras group. Feitelberg founded UVM’s physical therapy department in 1973 and served as its first department chair. He inspired the physical therapy students to donate their time to the project with stories of recruiting students from the inner city in Honduras.

