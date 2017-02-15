Selectboard signs Town Manager’s three-year contract and hears presentation on Regional Dispatch

Selectboard Meeting Feb. 14, 2017

Members of the Shelburne Selectboard came together on Feb. 14 to address several matters of Town business including the Town Manager’s contract and a presentation on the Chittenden County Regional Dispatch Implementation Initiation and appointment of Joe Colangelo to represent the Town on the Union Municipal District Joint Survey Committee.

Selectboard member Jerry Storey took the lead on Town Manager Colangelo’s contract. It had been somewhat amended since it was discussed at the Board’s last regular meeting. A provision for one year of severance pay had been stricken from the contract. Board members agreed to then sign the three-year contract.

Regional dispatch services are not a new issue; discussion has taken place for 50 years. However, in the past, that discussion had not moved into implementation. Charlie Baker, Executive Director of the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC), gave a presentation on where things stand and what the next steps are.

Several models of governance had been explored for regional dispatch. A union municipal district is the recommended option. Baker explained that it allows for legislative power, borrowing at low government rates, and government immunity, and has other advantages.

Right now, there are several steps that still need to be taken before the regional dispatch could be a reality for Shelburne and other municipalities. This spring, a charter will be drafted for a union municipal district. By Town Meeting 2018, though, things should be in position to allow votes on membership. After that, there would still be several pieces to pull together before a hoped-for rollout that summer.

Shelburne Representatives, Chittenden County senators, and Karen Horn, Director of Vermont League of Cities and Towns, were on-hand to give a legislative preview. Some of the things coming up include economic development, funding the Vermont Clean Water Act, and Municipal Self Governance. It was discussed how Vermont remains just one of four states in the entire country still held to Dillon’s Rule, which was a legal decision in the 1800s that severely restricts municipalities by allowing them to only engage in activity if it is specifically sanctioned by state government.

Two appointments were made to the Town’s committees, boards, and commissions. Graham Byers, a junior at Vermont Commons School, gained a student spot on the Planning Commission. Fred Morgan was appointed to the Shelburne Natural Resources & Conservation Committee.

Spear Street Waterline loan documents in the amount of $360,000 were approved. The timing on these were to get ahead of the possibility of rising interest rates.

Finance Director Peter Frankenburg gave a status report on the second quarter FY2017 budget. As things stand, revenues are good. On the expenditure side, there are some negative variances. Frankenburg said that there will be attempts for cost savings between now and the end of the fiscal year.

Members also approved adopting a schedule for the FY2018 wastewater budget and a wastewater allocation request.

The next regular Selectboard meeting will be Feb. 28.