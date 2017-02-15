Shelburne candidate’s forum tonight

The Shelburne Democratic and Republican Committees and the Shelburne News are co-sponsoring a Candidates Night on Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Town Offices at 7pm.

All candidates on the March ballot have been invited.

Invited Selectboard candidates include:

• Incumbent Colleen Parker, who is running against Don Stevens for a three-year term;

• Incumbent John Kerr, who is running against Doris Sage for a two-year term.

Invited candidates for Town Clerk include:

• Incumbent Diana Vachon and challenger Dorilee Gaudette LeBlanc.

Candidates who are running for uncontested seats include Tom Little, town and school Moderator; school directors Tim Williams and Katherine Stockman, and CVU school director Kim Schmitt.

Tom Little will serve as moderator for the forum. All candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and say a few words.

Written questions from the audience will be taken for candidates in contested races only. After the formal program, audience members will have the opportunity to mingle with candidates and to ask questions of any of them.

One mission of the town committees is to increase citizen interest and participation in the electoral process. There are many pressing and important issues facing the community of Shelburne today. The committees hope that by inviting residents and candidates to meet, both can come away from the evening with an enhanced awareness of how the community might go forward in the coming year.

V-Cam will record and broadcast the forum.

In addition, the Shelburne News will present the opportunity for candidates running in contested races to answer questions in the March 2 edition.

On Monday, March 6, Town Meeting begins at Shelburne Community School. A lasagna dinner starts at 5:30pm. $6 per serving includes coffee and dessert, or dessert and coffee only $2. The school meeting starts at 7pm in the SCS gym followed immediately by Town Meeting.

On Tuesday, March 7, from 7am to 7pm the polls are open at Town Hall. There will be a Town Meeting by Australian ballot (town elected officials), special meeting ballot (bond “quint” fire truck), and CVU School District ballot.