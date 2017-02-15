Shelburne Rescue Squad establishing auxiliary group



The Shelburne Rescue Squad is looking for a little help from their friends. The group plans to establish an auxiliary group they are calling Friends of Shelburne Rescue.

Shelburne Rescue Squad members John Kelley and Sara Lewis are leading the initial recruitment charge for the new project. The idea for the group, Kelley said, developed as they thought about how much the squad asks of its all-volunteer membership – a group of about 40-50 members that range in age from 16 to 70.

“In order to keep from having to go out of service, the minimum number of hours we require of a member is 48 per month, and those hours may involve getting up in the middle of the night multiple times, working weekends and holidays, and so on,” Kelley said. Adding an auxiliary group to do some tasks on an as-needed basis would help to minimize the number of things the squad asks of their members beyond the 48 hours they are already dedicating.

The auxiliary group will be comprised of people who do not necessarily have the time to put in the hours required of the volunteer members who serve on the ambulance, but who have the desire to help the squad nonetheless. They will aid with a variety of special office projects, potentially ranging from helping to organize and host open houses to assisting with repair work. What form the auxiliary’s assistance takes will be dictated by an individual’s talents and the squad’s needs.

“For example, each Halloween, squad members help the Recreation Department decorate the town gym. Friends could help make that effort go much more quickly. Their helping with some of the secretarial work squad members now do or painting that needs doing would keep those tasks from backlogging so often. And so on. It also occurs to us that because people react so positively to what the Rescue Squad does, some of them might welcome the opportunity to contribute to the squad in this way even though they would not be able to give the time required to be a regular member of the squad,” Kelley said.

Kelley also expects that the group should be a good way to reach out to the community. “It would also give us an increased presence, and hence public relations throughout the community. Some of the Friends might even one day choose to become members of the squad,” he said.

The squad is hoping to connect with many potential volunteers. “We’ll be happy to take as many people as want to volunteer, recognizing that not all would be available for all the tasks we list, nor would they all be available at any given time. Plus, since each one will be offering the kind of talents they feel they have, it could even result in their doing things we never really envisioned. For example, we now have a person who does all the referencing of new applicants for us. Another person might offer to help by sitting in on our interviewing of those applicants. We often have requests to speak with or work with scouting groups. Perhaps a volunteer could do some of that. The opportunities and ideas just keep expanding; and if we are successful in this, we think it will serve to help build a stronger community as well,” Kelley said.

For those interested in joining Friends of Shelburne Rescue, email shelburnerescue05482@gmail.com or call 802-985-5125 on Mondays, Wednesdays, or Fridays and ask for Michael.