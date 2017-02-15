A vote for Doris Sage — Mary Ellen Lynch

Doris Sage is a longtime resident of Shelburne and I have known her since our now-adult children were in kindergarten together. I’ve always been impressed with Doris’s energy and her caring manner. She is thoughtful in her decision-making and is open to considering all sides of an issue.

I am so glad that Doris is running for Selectboard because we need a voice for the community. For the many years that I have known Doris, I’ve seen her as a team player with a clear willingness to work with others. Doris has worked at Shelburne Community School, volunteered for NAMI, and has owned and managed a home business. She knows what it means to work hard, pay taxes, and be part of her community. Doris Sage will be a responsive and thoughtful member of the Selectboard who will make a difference. I will be proud to give her my vote.

Mary Ellen Lynch, Shelburne