Candidates’ Forum draws big crowd

Approximately 100 people turned out last Thursday to listen to what the candidates had to say at the Candidates’ Forum sponsored by the town Republican and Democratic Committees and the Shelburne News. Tom Little moderated the 90-minute event. The forum was open to candidates who are running for contested seats. Voters will decide on March 7 between John Kerr and Doris Sage for the two-year Selectboard seat; Colleen Parker and Don Stevens for the three-year Selectboard seat and current Town Clerk Diana Vachon and Dorilee LeBlanc for the Town Clerk position. Photos by Boston Neary