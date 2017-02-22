Community Bulletin Board

  • Thursday, Feb. 23: Champlain Valley School District (CVSD) annual meeting @ CVU.
  • Monday, March 6: Town Meeting at Shelburne Community School (SCS). Town lasagna dinner starts at 5:30pm. $6.00 per serving includes coffee and dessert, or dessert and coffee only $2.00. School meeting starts at 7pm in the SCS gym followed immediately by the Town Meeting.
  • Tuesday, March 7, 7am-7pm: Town meeting by Australian ballot (town elected officials), special meeting ballot (bond “quint” fire truck), and CVU School District ballot. Vote at Town Hall.

