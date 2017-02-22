Consolidation of regional dispatch discussed

The issue of regional dispatch services is not a new one for the area, but it is one that has gained significant traction during the past year. The time is ripe, Town Manager Joe Colangelo feels, for such a system to be implemented.

“It has been studied to death,” Colangelo said. Over the past half-century, the feasibility of regional dispatch has been repeatedly studied. It is clear from all of that work that such a system would be feasible. During this past year, however, the focus has been on the implementation of regional dispatch services.

Consolidation would address several issues facing Chittenden County. For instance, right now people outside of Shelburne have their emergency calls transferred from Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) to dispatch center – adding extra time to the response process.

At the Feb. 14 Selectboard meeting, Colangelo was appointed to be a representative to a Joint Survey Committee for Chittenden County Public Safety Services. The step is one that is being encouraged of each of the municipalities involved in the discussion about the regionalization of dispatch services. It marks the initial formal step in evaluating the creation of such a service as a union municipal district.

Several models of governance had been explored for regional dispatch, and it had been decided that the best option would be a union municipal district. This governance structure can be seen in some other existing regional organizations such as Chittenden Solid Waste District (CSWD) and Champlain Water District (CWD).

During a presentation at the Feb. 14 Selectboard meeting, Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission (CCRPC) Executive Director Charlie Baker spelled out some of the advantages of such a governance structure. Among the positives are the ability to enact and enforce ordinances for alarms or false 9-1-1 calls, lower-cost municipal borrowing rates, and no need for a state-approved charter.

There are still several steps before the regional dispatch would become a reality. There are more meetings to be had and updates to be given. A charter will be drafted for the union municipal district this spring. An interim Executive Director will be hired at the end of this year. Space will need to be found, and budgeting worked out. Then, at Town Meeting next year, voters in each municipality will need to decide.

“The two municipalities that are kind of essential for this to work are Burlington and Shelburne,” Colangelo said. Shelburne already has the PSAP designation; with Burlington, it is a case of call volume. “[These are] the two most important pieces for this to work.”

The hope, ultimately, is that all Chittenden County municipalities choose to participate in the regional dispatch. This was expressed both by Colangelo and Baker.