Development Review Board agenda

Draft Agenda Shelburne

Development Review Board

Wednesday, March 1, 7pm

Shelburne Municipal Center, Meeting Room 1

5240 Shelburne Road

Agenda items subject to change prior to meeting date

1. CALL TO ORDER (7pm)

2. PUBLIC COMMENT (7:05pm)

Topics not otherwise included in agenda.

3. APPROVAL OF MINUTES (7:10pm)

February 1, 2017

February 4, 2017 (Site Visit)

February 15, 2017

4. DESIGN REVIEW APPLICATION(S) (7:15pm)

5. APPLICATION CU17-03 (7:20pm)

Application by Steve Gonsalves for Conditional Use approval for the modification of an existing non-conforming sign. Property at 5353 Spear Street is located in the Rural Zoning District and the Stormwater-Impaired Watershed Overlay District.

6. OTHER BUSINESS, CORRESPONDENCE, AND ADJOURNMENT (Upon completion of Item 5)

DELIBERATIVE SESSION TO FOLLOW ADJOURNMENT, IF NEEDED

Individual hearing times listed above are estimates only.

Participation in the proceedings is a prerequisite to the right to take any subsequent appeal.

Reasonable accommodations shall be provided upon request to ensure that this meeting is accessible to all individuals regardless of ability.