Meetings in town

Regular Schedule

Bikes & Paths Committee 3rd Monday, 7pm in MR 2

Cemetery Commission 3rd Thursday, 7pm in the Staff Room (canceled in Feb.)

Development Review Board 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 7pm in MR 1

Dog Park Committee 1st Monday, 6pm in MR 2 (canceled in Feb.)

Historic Preservation and Design Review Committee 2nd & 4th Thursdays, 8:15am in MR 2

Historical Society 3rd Monday, 6:30pm in MR 1

Housing Committee 1st Monday, 6pm in the Staff Room

Pierson Library Board of Trustees 3rd Thursday, 7pm at the Library

Planning Commission 2nd & 4th Thursdays, 7pm in MR 1

Selectboard 2nd and 4th Tuesdays, 7pm in MR 1

Shelburne Natural Resources & Conservation Committee 2nd Wednesday, 7pm MR 2

Social Services 4th Wednesday, 6:30pm in MR 2

Tree Committee 1st Wednesday, 7pm in MR 2

Water Commission 1st Monday, 5pm in MR 2

*Meetings are subject to change