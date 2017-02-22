News from the Pierson Library

New Library Center Project Library representatives will have a table at both Town Meeting events (Monday evening, March 6 and all day Tuesday March 7). We’ll have the site design and floor plans for you to see. You can also win one of three randomly drawn $100 cash cards as part of an upcoming town-wide survey. The survey will be mailed out after Town Meeting Day to all registered voters.

From the Friends of the Pierson Library Our recently expanded book sale shelf is full of wonderful things! All items are displayed in categories – children’s books, DVDs, CDs, audio books, mysteries, fiction, travel, Vermont, cookbooks and more. The colorful display fills the whole wall across from the new books. Board members update the selections at least once a week.

Thursday Musical Story time with Inger Dybfest, 10:30am. Join volunteer Inger for music, movement, and good books! Little ones join in with rhythm instruments and dance to tunes on the guitar! No story time March 2.

Thursday Movie Afternoon Join us for free popcorn and a movie at 3:15pm. Today’s selection: “Kubo and the 2 Strings” (Rated PG).

Mardi Gras Mask Making Friday, Feb. 24, 3:15pm. Celebrate Mardi Gras by creating a mask to bring home!

Family Game Afternoon Saturday, Feb. 25, 1:30-4pm in the Town Hall. Host Oliver Dienz brings a variety of board games from around the world for all levels, ages, and abilities.

Storytime and Crafts with Caitlin Monday, Feb. 27 at 10:30am. Textile artist and Pierson staff member Caitlin Bell leads a morning of stories and crafts for little ones.

Legislator Meet & Greet with Jessica Brumsted & Kate Webb, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 7-8pm. Join Jessica and Kate at the library for some conversation and light refreshments on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help Wednesday, March 1, 1-4pm Call 985-5124 to schedule an appointment at the library with our volunteer John Kelly, who can help you make progress on filling out the branches of your family tree.

Minecraft club Thursday, March 2, 6:30pm. Kids in grades 5 and up convene at the library for a fun evening of Minecraft and snacks. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call 985-5124 if you need to use a library computer, as devices are limited. Please register.

Geek Mountain State Sci Fi/Fantasy Book Discussion: “Dark Run” by Mike Brooks Thursday, March 2, 7pm Join us for a discussion of this rollicking space opera! Pizza will be served. This book discussion is co-hosted by the Pierson Library and Geek Mountain State (www.geekmountainstate.com).

Books on Tap Book Group for Men: “Wild Punch” by local writer Creston Lea at La Villa Bistro Thursday, March 2, 7:30pm Join volunteer Andrew Everett for brews, chews, and a book discussion. Local author Lea will join the group for this book discussion.

“The Spark of Creativity” Conversation Series with Fran Stoddard The Pierson Library partners with Shelburne Farms, Shelburne Museum, and All Souls Interfaith Gathering to offer a 3-part series of conversations with speakers on the topic of creativity. FREE & open to the public. The series kicks off on March 8 at the Shelburne Museum Pizzagalli Center for Art & Education. This first discussion, titled “Musical Pursuits,” features Alex Crothers (co-founder and owner of Higher Ground) and Ryan Miller (musician & lead singer of Guster).