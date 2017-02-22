Support for Colleen Parker — Meagan Downey

I’m writing to declare my support for Colleen Parker’s re-election to the Selectboard for a second three-year term. Clearly, her experience as a physician who must maintain objectivity and composure in the midst of high emotions has served her well on the Selectboard, and I hope that we will continue to benefit from her level-headed style of leadership in the coming years.

I got to know Colleen through her work on the Steering Committee for the future of the Pierson Library and, over the past few years, I’ve attended or tuned into Selectboard meetings when there was an item of interest on the agenda. I’ve tracked her performance with interest as a fellow mother and professional woman. Often, working mothers like me do not have the time to participate in the civic process as much as we’d like and therefore don’t have adequate representation. Watching Colleen actively learn about and thoughtfully address the issues facing the Selectboard has been inspiring. I’m so impressed with her stamina and commitment to serving the Town, even when the tempers of those around her have flared out of control.

Some neighbors have expressed the desire to have fresh faces on the Selectboard. In my mind, Colleen brings the perfect balance of being relatively new, able to bring fresh perspective, but with the steep learning curve of the first few years behind her. I have confidence in her ability to lead the Town through a number of important pending projects, especially those related to Shelburne’s infrastructure and long-term vitality.

Meagan Downey, Shelburne