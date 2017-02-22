Supporting Don Stevens and Doris Sage — Maryanne Hamilton

I am strongly endorsing Doris Sage and Don Stevens for Selectboard. Doris and Don will bring fresh voices to the Selectboard. They will assertively engage in discussion of items on the agenda and will make sure that their input will be reflected in decision making. They have pledged to speak out for the interests and concerns of the community. They will devote themselves to developing a collaborative atmosphere on the Selectboard and will provide new and much needed leadership. The Town of Shelburne will greatly benefit by their election.

I urge you to vote for Doris Sage and Don Stevens for Selectboard on March 7.

Maryanne Hamilton, Shelburne