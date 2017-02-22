Suspension bridge to cross LaPlatte once more

What began several years ago with a temporary bridge formed by a fallen log is slowly inching toward a more permanent solution in the form of a suspension foot bridge. The project has been driven by a group of dedicated citizens and is headed up by local teacher Joplin James.

On a blog devoted to the LaPlatte River Crossing (http://laplattecrossing.blogspot.com/), James recounted the origins of the project: “The LaPlatte River meanders through Shelburne on its way to Lake Champlain and many people enjoy the forest and floodplain along its banks. There are some wonderful trails along both sides of the river, but the river creates a barrier. On a cold winter day one might walk over the ice or on a hot summer day wade through the low water to cool off the feet. But for the most of the year, crossing the river was not an option. That is, until the winter of 2011 when nature had a hand and a large Ash tree fell across the river, creating a perfect natural bridge.”

The crossing proved popular for children traveling to Shelburne Community School (SCS), where James is a teacher. Each Wednesday, a group of students would walk to school using that tree bridge.

That initial natural bridge eventually gave way to nature, the blog said. “The tree was a magnificent bridge for a year and a half, until May 2013 when the flood waters rose up and swept the bridge downstream. It was a sad day for the walkers; with only three weeks of school left, there was no way to forge the river. Not to be dissuaded, Joplin rigged up a raft to shuttle across the river. It was a solution for the remainder of the school year, but clearly only a temporary fix,” James said on the site.

This had led him to work with Rees Harris, an engineer, to rig up a suspension bridge which a group of residents helped to construct in the summer of 2013. Unfortunately, the bridge had been constructed without a permit – leading to it being taken down in Aug. 2014.

The desire for a bridge continued, and there has been a drive to bring a new, permanent bridge to fruition. A permit for one was obtained in 2014.

Along the way, the project lost its original engineer. However, a new engineer, Scott Silverstein, has been hired. James said that he will be meeting with him at the site next week. Since the initial permit is so old, and due to the possibility of needing to relocate to another site about 100 feet away, there is the possibility that the project will need to go before the DRB again once Silverstein has drawn up a new design.

Once the design is completed, a Town engineer will review it, and afterward the bridge should be built. It will be privately funded, and James said that there will be some fundraising done when the time comes.

A date for completion is unclear. The hope would be for this summer, but there are still several steps to be addressed. The project’s goal is to help make Shelburne a more walkable place.