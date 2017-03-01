Barr Farm fundraising goal met

The fundraiser to conserve Shelburne’s Barr Farm, located on Pond Road, has met its goal by the Feb. 28 deadline, said Vermont Land Trust Champlain Valley Farm Director Allen Karnatz. Working with Barr Farm neighbor Ed Kiniry and bringing together concerned residents of Shelburne, Karnatz was happy to note that the effort even raised a bit of extra money, which will be held for a few years to help other conservation projects in Shelburne. The closing process will take a few weeks. Closing is expected some time in the early spring, and a celebration at the farm with neighbors is planned for late April or early May, said Karnatz. Added Kiniry, “It just shows what the whole community…feels about open land in Shelburne.”