Hello old and new friends — Colleen Parker

My name is Colleen Parker, and I am excited to be seeking re-election to the Shelburne Selectboard for my second three-year term.

I am a physician, wife, mother, and Selectwoman. For the last 11 years, my husband and I have raised our children in Shelburne, enjoying all that our wonderful community has to offer. With our children enrolled at Heartworks, SCS, and CVU, we have a significant investment in the health and safety of our town. The vibrancy of our community means a great deal to me. As a Selectboard candidate with no hidden agenda and no conflicts of interest, my first priority is representing your concerns about our community and its future. Just recently, the Selectboard passed an adult entertainment ordinance. I was the one dissenting vote because I argued for more stringent restrictions for better protection of our schools and daycares.

Over the past year, one of the biggest challenges that our town has faced has been the establishment of Vermont Rail’s Intermodal facility. The Selectboard’s position on this topic was not a decision that I, and my fellow Selectboard members, took lightly or made in a vacuum. After a special meeting that had the highest attendance (over 500 people) in recent memory and after receiving a petition with over 1,000 signatures, we decided to proceed with litigation to help protect the interests of the Town of Shelburne, its homeowners, and the delicate ecosystem immediately adjacent to the site.

The Selectboard has been incredibly prudent and we are proud of the progress we have made toward protecting our town and its residents. This entire process has been a remarkable example of a town coming together to assert its desires and rights, and of a responsive local government that listened and proceeded judiciously to get the job done.

One of the most enjoyable experiences I have had over the last three years has been working with residents who organized themselves to make meaningful changes in their immediate communities. The Martindale neighborhood lobbied for improved safety by easing access for EMS vehicles. The Shelburne Heights neighborhood organized to support a path to the Webster path for children to safely walk to school.

Ongoing projects that I support include: the suspension bridge over the LaPlatte River, safer conditions along Falls Road for pedestrians, the Bay Road bridge, and more. I am routinely amazed by what organized citizens can accomplish with the backing of a responsive local government. Participating in that process has been one of my greatest accomplishments and is a process I will continue participating in for the next three years.

Being on the Selectboard has been a humbling experience with a steep learning curve. The first year alone requires a considerable amount of learning about the roles and responsibilities of the Selectboard and developing an understanding of the complex issues impacting the Town of Shelburne. With three years of experience serving the residents of our town, I have the historical perspective and knowledge base to make grounded, balanced, and fair decisions. These decisions include ongoing litigation, balancing our budget, repairing crumbling infrastructure, and fortifying stormwater treatment. As a second-term Selectperson, it would be an honor and a privilege to face these challenges with you.

It is my sincerest hope that on March 7 you will once again put your faith in me to serve you and the Town of Shelburne as your Selectwoman.

Colleen Parker