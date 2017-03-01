News from the Pierson Library

New Library Center Project Please visit us at Town Meeting! Library representatives will have a table at both Town Meeting events (Monday night and all day on Tuesday). Come visit us, have a candy, and see the Library Center designs. You can also learn more about the library survey, which will be mailed in March to all registered voters in Shelburne. Don’t miss your chance to win one of three $100 cash cards—complete your survey and mail it in before the deadline.

Free Online Language Learning Software Traveling someplace this spring and need to learn a few phrases of the local language? Curious about picking up a new language in a fun and easy way? The Pierson Library offers two free online language learning programs that you can access with your library card. Go to www.piersonlibrary.org and look on the left-hand side of the page for either the Mango Languages icon or the PowerSpeak Languages icon (both are excellent self-guided programs). You’ll be conversing in another language before you know it!

Thursday! Minecraft club! Kids in grades 5 and up convene at the library for a fun evening of Minecraft with friends! Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call 802-985-5124 if you need to use a library computer, as devices are limited. Please register.

Thursday! Geek Mountain State Sci Fi/Fantasy Book Discussion: “Dark Run” by Mike Brooks Pizza will be served. This book discussion is co-hosted by the Pierson Library and Geek Mountain State (www.geekmountainstate.com). Please register.

Storytime and Crafts with Caitlin Monday, March 6 at 10:30am. Textile artist and Pierson staff member Caitlin Bell leads a morning of stories and crafts for little ones. Stop in for a morning of themed stories and learning, and create a crafty project to bring home.

Knitting for Peace Monday, March 6 at 1pm with Volunteer Bradie Hansen. Knitting 4 Peace brings people together to knit and crochet items to be sent where needed. We can teach knitting/crocheting and provide patterns and some yarn. Please bring your own knitting needles or crochet hooks (and yarn if possible). Please register.

How to Get Started on your College Search: for High School Juniors and Parents with Alice Lissarrague Tuesday, March 7 at 6:45pm. High school juniors, now is the time to begin your college search! Take the anxiety out of the college admissions process by getting started this winter. Learn how to select colleges to tour and ask the right questions during your visit. Parents are encouraged to attend.

Wednesday Morning Book Club: “The Elegance of the Hedgehog” by Muriel Barbery Wednesday, March 8 at 10:30am. Ask for a copy of the book at the front desk and join the group for the discussion.

1-on-1 Genealogy Help Wednesday, March 8, 1-4pm. Call 802-985-5124 to schedule an appointment at the library with our volunteer John Kelly, who can help you make progress on filling out the branches of your family tree. What a great project during these winter months!

“The Spark of Creativity” Conversation Series with Fran Stoddard Wednesday, March 8 at 6:30pm at Shelburne Museum. The Pierson Library partners with Shelburne Farms, Shelburne Museum, and All Souls Interfaith Gathering to offer an incredible three-part series of conversations with speakers on the topic of creativity. FREE & open to the public. The series kicks off on March 8 at The Shelburne Museum Pizzagalli Center for Art & Education. This first discussion, titled “Musical Pursuits,” features Alex Crothers (co-founder and owner of Higher Ground) and Ryan Miller (musician & lead singer of Guster).

Web Development for Seniors Thursday, March 9 at 11am. Are you a senior interested in learning about internet sites and tools? Shelburne resident Sheriefs Gamble will provide instruction in the basics of web development, tapping into the experience, creativity, and curiosity of seniors with the aim of creating web applications for area non-profits.