Renaissance Faire coming to Shelburne Field House

The fun, food, music and merriment of Vermont Renaissance Faire is coming to Shelburne. On Mar. 4, the Shelburne Field House will be the site of a Winter Faire, an offshoot of the Summer Faire held in Stowe.

“When we decided to start a Renaissance faire in Vermont, we saw an opportunity both personal, professional, and financial. We had been involved with Renaissance faires for over 25 years in almost every aspect except running one,” Jeff Folb, general manager/owner of Vermont Renaissance Faires, said.

One recurring theme that Folb heard in discussions with friends and acquaintances was that, while they used to attend Renaissance faires when living in other areas, or had long wanted to go to one, they simply were too far away for people living in Vermont. The other thing that Folb said he kept running into was a lack of truly family-friendly events.

While there were many events held each weekend throughout the year, Folb said, very few were accessible to the whole family. “Some were ‘kids’ events targeted solely on the under-14 crowd, while many were beer/brewer-related and not an event to take the kids to. We wanted to offer a truly family-friendly venue that would be as much fun for the grandkids, the grandparents, and everyone in between,” Folb said.

This led to the creation of a Renaissance faire located at the Stowe Events Field held at the end of June. “This meant we could run a family-friendly event in a popular, well-known event-oriented location after the kids were out of school but before the 4th of July and the traditional start of summer,” Folb said.

Based on typical events in Stowe, Folb had expected about 1,500 or so attendees at that first faire. Instead, more than 4000 people showed up—more than a third of them children under the age of 12.

That overwhelmingly positive response led to a desire to expand. The original thought was to add a second weekend to the June event. However, that idea conflicted with the schedule for other local and regional events.

So, thoughts turned to adding a winter/spring or fall faire. Given the nature of Vermont weather, hosting an outdoor faire during the winter was not an option, and finding an indoor space was going to be challenging.

That led Folb to look beyond Stowe. Folb had already established a relationship with the Shelburne Field House while running some of his other smaller side businesses such as Vermont Action Games. After a bit of discussion, Folb procured the facility for a day of family-friendly merriment.

Folb said that the winter event is sort of a taste of the renaissance faire held in June. “For anyone who is already a fan, it’s a day to put on their garb and visit with old friends or pick up something from one of the artisans that they missed in June. For a new patron, it’s a great opportunity to experience a taste (of) what they missed last June and get them excited to attend a full outdoor Ren faire this coming June,” he said.

There are some differences at the Shelburne event. It is one day rather than two, and there is no joust. However, in many other ways, it is the same as the faire offered up in June, just on a scale appropriate for the space.

The event will feature local beer, wine, mead, and food, as well as live music, artisan and craft vendors, and combat demos. There will be more than 40 craft and artisan vendors. Local food will be available as will local beverages from Groennfell Meadery, Stowe Cider, and Shelburne Vineyards.

Folb said that attendees “will be entertained and thrilled all day by musicians, singers, dancers, acrobats, and fight demos including archery, armored combat, Vikings, and classical rapiers. Approximately 75% of our vendors and performers were with us at the June faire with the rest joining us for the first time. As a one-day event, we certainly do not expect the same numbers as we had in June, but that event also pleasantly showed us, anything is possible.”

Tickets for the event are $15 for adults, $6 for kids, and free for ages six and under. Parking will be at the Shelburne Museum, and there will be shuttle buses running all day long. Attendees may drop off and pick up at the Shelburne Field House, but parking at the Shelburne Field House will only be permitted for those with impaired mobility.