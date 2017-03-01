Selectboard addresses economic development and other issues

Selectboard Meeting Feb. 28

All five members of the Selectboard came together at the Feb. 28 meeting to address a number of matters of Town business. Economic development, the fiscal year 2016 audit, and the Tree Management Plan were some of the issues before the Board.

Members voted to approve a motion encouraging the State of Vermont to provide municipalities more economic development incentive options. While members are not necessarily ready to embrace a TIF (Tax Increment Financing) district in Shelburne, they did express the desire for municipalities to have the power to make that decision for themselves rather than be limited by the State.

The Fiscal Year 2016 financial audit was reviewed and accepted. The document was prepared by Town Auditors Sullivan, Powers, and Co. The verdict was that things are good overall. As is typical with the firm, there were some recommendations on how to make things even better. Town Manger Joe Colangelo spoke in favor of residents taking a look at the document, which is available in its entirety on the Town website.

Board members voted to accept zoning bylaw amendments from the Planning Commission and warned a public hearing for Apr. 11. The amendments affect four articles in the bylaws and address five issues: Sidewalks and Paths, Trailers and Storage, Sign Lighting, Setbacks for Certain Private Rights of Way (ROWs), and Excavation and Fill.

Member Colleen Parker expressed concern that residents have adequate notice in advance of the hearing. Colangelo said that an effort will be made to get word out to town residents–including working with the Shelburne News to get details out to the public.

The Tree Management Plan as proposed by the Tree Advisory Committee was accepted. The plan had been presented before but had not been officially accepted by the Board. Chair Gail Henderson-King wanted to have that step taken prior to the election in case the Board lost any of the members who are familiar with the plan.

An agreement with the State of Vermont for the Village Railroad Parking Lot lease was tabled. The lease was described as being fairly one-sided—weighted in the State’s favor. Due to the “onerous language” of the lease, the Town would like an opt-out included. At the time of Tuesday’s meeting, Town officials were still waiting for confirmation from the State regarding the inclusion of that option.

Members voted to accept Harrington Village infrastructure contingent on some language being ironed out. Sewer is not included in the deal, and it is not on the table for future takeover by the Town.

A grant application to the Better Roads Program was approved. If the $52,000 grant is received, the money would be used to address approximately 480 feet of storm drain on Juniper Ridge Road that is failing. If the storm drain fails during a flood event, pollution would be spilled into the already impaired Munroe Brook.

The meeting wrapped up with a few quick words on preparations for Town Meeting. Colangelo will plan things on behalf of the Board, and the Colleen Haag Service Award will be presented during the gathering.