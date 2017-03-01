Shelburne’s proposed budget explained

By Joe Colangelo, Shelburne Town Manager

Eight months of process, iteration, deliberation, all reduced to the simplicity of a yes/no question for voter consideration at Town Meeting: Shall the town adopt the Selectboard’s proposed budget of $8,073,752 of which $5,835,946 is to be raised by taxes? So, how did we get to this particular budget figure and what exactly do you get in return from Shelburne’s municipal budget?

First of all it’s important to understand that, roughly speaking, Shelburne property tax payers owe $2,000 for every $100,000 of assessed homestead value. Nearly 80% (or $1,600) of your annual tax payment finances the state’s education fund, while the remaining 20% ($400) stays local in support of municipal government services. If you own a home valued at $500,000, for example, you pay $10,000 in total property taxes and of that amount $2,000 (about $5.50 per day) supports the town’s budget.

If approved by voters at next week’s Town Meeting, property taxes will rise by an estimated $12 per $100,000 of assessed homestead value. If Article VI – $30,000 in support of the Open Space Fund – and Article I of the Special Town Meeting – bonding authority for the $970,000 aerial fire truck – are also approved, an additional $6.50 per $100,000 will be added to your annual tax bill.

So what do you get in return for your annual tax payment? Among other things, Shelburne-ites receive 24/7/365 protection from fully certified police officers, the quick response of Shelburne Rescue’s EMTs, and the fire department’s trained firefighters (and firefighting equipment/trucks).

Residents have access to the Pierson Library and all of its various curricula. Shelburne provides public ballfields, playgrounds, and gathering spaces, along with a suite of recreational programs for all ages, abilities, and interests.

Parks (for humans and dogs!), open spaces and conserved land, the Town Beach and moorings, well maintained roads (year-round), as well as an extensive network of trails, sidewalks, and biking facilities, tranquil cemeteries, monies for health and human services, and the preservation of vital, land, and legal records.

Professionally run free and clear elections that uphold our country’s democratic values. The town also delivers professional land-use planning, financial management, and other important administrative functions, as well as staffing, technology, and training for Shelburne’s active volunteer commission, board, and committees, which enable the local decision-making process to flourish.

The Selectboard, in collaboration with town staff, volunteer committee members, local engaged citizens, and many others, worked through an intensive, organized process—starting last summer with the compilation of the annual Capital Improvement Plan—to deliver a budget worthy of town-wide consideration.

Shelburne’s mandated responsibilities and aspirational desires for the short-, medium- and long-terms were pondered. We analyzed the costs and benefits of reducing or increasing each department’s budget by a factor of 3%. We considered current and future staffing needs, succession planning within the organization, possible technology improvements for better civic participation, the increased burden placed on us regarding our stormwater responsibilities, and a variety of strategies to increase motorized and non-motorized traffic safety around town, particularly within the village center.

Furthermore, throughout this entire process, each iteration of the budget, along with all supporting documentation, were made available to the public via the town’s webpage.

Thanks to the efforts of so many—particularly Finance Director Peter Frankenburg—Shelburne should take immense satisfaction in its ability to produce such a thoughtfully considered municipal budget worthy of voter consideration at the Annual Town Meeting. Please contact me at any time before Town Meeting if you have questions related to the proposed Fiscal Year 2018 Shelburne Town Budget.