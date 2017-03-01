Town Meeting Monday evening, March 6 at SCS

Voting Tuesday, March 7 at Town Center 7am-7pm

Town Meeting night

Dinner at 5:30pm

The annual Town Meeting dinner will take place in the SCS cafeteria, which is directly across the hall from the SCS gymnasium. The lasagna buffet dinner begins at 5:30pm. The cost is $6 per person, and includes coffee and dessert. Or dessert and coffee for only $2.

Town Meeting at 7:30

Shelburne’s Town Meeting begins at 7:30pm in the Shelburne Community School’s (SCS) gymnasium to discuss town business, led by Town Moderator Tom Little. The Town Meeting agenda includes Articles not involving voting by Australian Ballot. Issues up for discussion include: to hear and act on the report of the Town officers and Auditor’s report for Fiscal Year 2016; Selectboard salaries (Chair $1,500 and all others $1,200), followed by any other business.

Voting on Tuesday

Voting will take place at the gymnasium at the Town Center on Tuesday, March 7 from 7am to 7pm. A final copy of the ballot and the Town Report can be found on the Town’s website: www.shelburnevt.org.

There are three local contested races:

Selectboard three-year seat candidates: Colleen Parker and Don Stevens;

Selectboard two-year seat candidates: John Kerr and Doris Sage;

Town Clerk three-year term candidates: Diana Vachon and Dorilee Gaudette LeBlanc.

Bring your cans to the polls

There will be an opportunity for folks to bring cans and non-perishable foods to the Town Hall gym when they come to vote on Tuesday as in years past. All items collected will go to the Shelburne Food Shelf. There will also be an opportunity to make cash donations to help neighbors in need to stay warm this winter.

Town Article I

Shall general obligation bonds of the Town of Shelburne in an amount not to exceed Nine Hundred Seventy Thousand Dollars ($970,000), subject to the receipt of available state and federal grants-in-aid, be issued for the purpose of acquiring a Quint fire-fighting truck, at an estimated cost of Nine Hundred Seventy Thousand Dollars ($970,000)?

Town Article VI

Shall the Town raise by taxes the amount of $30,000 for the purpose of obtaining options and/or the acquisition of lands, or the rights in land, which would preserve open space and natural resources; any unexpended portion of such sum be placed in the Open Space Fund? [The Fund balance is $291,154]

School Article VI

Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of School Directors to allocate its current fund balance, without effect upon the District tax levy, as follows: assign One Million, Eighty-Eight Thousand, Seven Hundred Eighty-Eight Dollars ($1,088,788) of the school district’s current fund balance as revenue for the 2017-2018 operating budget, and assign the remining One Million, Seven Hundred Sixty-Three Thousand, Seven Hundred Eleven Dollars ($1,763,711) as revenue for future budgets?

Town Budget

If approved, property taxes will rise by an estimated $12 per $100,000 of assessed homestead value. In addition, if the Open Space Fund of $30,000 and the Quint fire truck articles are approved, an additional $6.50 per $100,000 will be added to the tax.

Town Article V

Shall the Town adopt the Selectboard’s proposed budget of $8,073,752 of which $5,835,946 is to be raised by taxes?

School Article V

Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District approve the expenditure by the Board of School Directors of the sum of Seventy Five Million, One Hundred Forty-Four Thousand, Seven Hundred Fifty-Nine Dollars ($75,144,759) which is the amount the Board of School Directors has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year commencing July 1, 2017? It is estimated that the proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of Fifteen Thousand, Four Hundred Nine Dollars ($15,409) per equalized pupil.

School Article VII

Shall the voters of the Champlain Valley School District authorize the Board of Directors to borrow money by issuance of notes not in excess of Two Hundred Eighty-Eight Thousand Dollars ($288,000) for the purpose of purchasing three (3) school buses?