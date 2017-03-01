Willow House opens in Shelburne Village

By Lucy M. Casale

A cowhide purse kept me up at night. Vintage. Wallet included. $45. “I should sell this for more, but…” Jessica Humphrey said, trailing off when I spied it after our interview, brown-and-white spots, hanging from a chair behind a bunny-themed display. But I was indecisive.

“Do you want me to hold it for you?”

Humphrey is always on the hunt for unique items. Now her favorite finds have a home at Willow House, her new shop at 11 Falls Road where Humphrey is proprietor and her partner, Patrice Thabault, is shopkeeper. An eclectic mix of antiques and gift items, Willow House opened its door the first week in February and already has a reputation for reasonable prices.

Drinking a Dunkin’ Donuts coffee behind the register, Humphrey had strawberry blonde hair, a crescent moon necklace and a candid face. “When someone buys something from me, I still get teared up,” she said. “I can’t believe somebody wants to buy my things!” And customers are buying (she had 28 visitors the day before I stopped in), with many commenting on the affordability of her shop.

“Yes, there are things that are expensive because they have a lot of age to them,” Humphrey said, “but I want people to be able to have a treasure, to have something unique and fun, that doesn’t break the bank.”

Walking around Willow House, I got a whiff of sugar shack (it’s the buttered maple candles for sale), and Humphrey pointed out pieces from her purposeful mix of new and old. While she frequents estate sales and antique shows, she also works with wholesale distributors, focusing on U.S.-made products. Here, an antique cupboard atop an antique farm table supported storage boxes made to look old, but Humphrey said they’re new. The table also displayed new coasters next to a book from the 1800s, beside a modern metal carrying container holding 1940s silverware. I read price tags from $10 to over $300.

We passed candlesticks and greeting cards and paused in front of hung paintings. “I’m drawn to unusual paintings. Vintage paintings. I always have original art,” Humphrey said. “I love vintage jewelry. I like fun wooden containers. Metal boxes. Tinware. Cool pottery.” Humphrey brings cohesion to her menagerie by creating themed displays: Easter, St. Patrick’s Day, gardening.

“I love to set things up!” she added. “I could do this 20 hours a day and never complain. Like, ever. This is my absolute passion.”

Humphrey acquired Willow House as a business in 2011 from prior owners. She since moved its location over the years, from a larger space in South Burlington to a spot in a Flynn Avenue marketplace. For 2017, she was ready to scale up. Shelburne felt right. “I love the feel of Shelburne,” she said. “I try hard as a person to support local, and Vermont and my neighbors. This community seems to do that. This really fits into what I believe in.”

So far, Humphrey has received a warm welcome. The line was so long their first open Saturday, Humphrey’s friends jumped behind the register to help out. Many loyal clients poked their heads in, first-time customers stopped by, and local merchants came to introduce themselves. “It was the total vibe of Shelburne. It was so heartwarming,” Humphrey said. “I was floating around all day.”

On March 18 and 19, Willow House will officially celebrate its new home with a grand opening. Jessica texts me later to say this event will include raffles, treats and discounts. I text her back a smiley face and exclamation points, then type: “I’ll take the purse.”