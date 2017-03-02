Reasons to vote for Diana Vachon for Town Clerk

My thoughts:

From all indications, Dorilee Gaudette Leblanc is a bright, energetic, articulate candidate. She certainly shows skills as a campaigner – more so in some respects than Diana, from what I have observed. Alternatively, I found myself uneasy at the candidate forum with Dorilee’s emphasis on Colleen Haag’s encouraging her to run for the job many months ago, when it first became vacant. This, intended or not, may have left some with the impression that Colleen endorses Dorilee.

There are a number of reasons why I will vote for Diana Vachon:

– Diana has benefited from months of training by Colleen, whose rich perspective and information should give us confidence that the ‘torch has been passed’ well.

– Diana already has established a solid track record as our town clerk. As others have noted, that she seamlessly managed the many logistics involved in the huge vote in November speaks well of her organizational skills. Just one other example: She recently took the initiative to see that the Food Shelf has its logistical needs taken care of before the upcoming Town Meeting and vote. This attention to detail, including to the needs of those the Food Shelf serves, speaks well of her focus and priorities.

– From what I have learned from town officials who work with her and my personal experiences, Diana brings a warm, welcoming manner while managing the many aspects of the job.

– Diana was one of many applicants and, later, four finalists for the job when it first opened up. She underwent a thorough vetting process, including interviews before a variety of town officials and town residents. This pretty ‘granular’ process, followed by her impressive service to date, provides me with a strong measure of confidence in her.

Tom Zenaty