Shelburne Now

Of course everyone is entitled to an opinion, but fanning the fire of divisiveness will have significant repercussions for Shelburne long after the March 7th election. The salt sheds have been a lightning rod for much dispute and partisan politics. Both sides believe passionately in their position. The electorate has empowered our Town’s Selectboard to do what they believe is within the law and most importantly best for Shelburne. The Board has used great skill and worked extremely hard amidst enormous push-back.

Yes, it has been very expensive due to the legal fees associated with litigation versus true give and take negotiating. However, the recent Town Manager’s report states “Revenues exceeded expenditures in the Town Budget by $10,195 and the unassigned fund balance at June 30 was $555,926”. Legal fees to June 30, 2016 have been paid out of the fund balance and no new taxes have been incurred!

False statements have been made repeatedly and some individuals have been inflaming matters by posing as imposters and writing letters to the editor and posting on the Shelburne News and Front Porch Forum websites. It is a sad commentary that alternative facts, with few checks and balances for social media and the Internet, that it appears prudent “to believe in half of what you see and none of what you read”. Shelburne would be a kinder place if we all stayed true to the saying: “Before you speak, let your words pass through three gates. At the first gate, ask yourself, ‘Is it true?’ At the second ask, ‘Is it necessary?’ At the third gate ask ‘Is it kind?’”.

We are now weeks away from Federal Court testimony regarding the factual legal questions: 1) Do the salt sheds fall under federal preemption given this is a Vermont Rail project and does not require any permitting?, or 2) Are the salt sheds project really a Barrett Trucking project and not federally preempt and therefore requires permitting? Finally, after over a year Federal Judge William Sessions is expected to finally rule after several scheduled days of new testimony starting on March 27, 2017.

I am very supportive, highly value and most grateful for our Shelburne community. I have no axe to grind regarding railroads, salt sheds or the use of salt on our roads. In fact, I am appreciative of all these things provided the applicable laws are followed precisely. Our land of laws must prevail. Common sense dictates that we should not to throw the baby out with the bath water and risk wasting huge financial resources already spent. The citizens mandated the effort to defend the laws over a year ago. The largely attend Selectboard meeting regarding the salt sheds was held at the Shelburne Community School on February 9, 2016 and hundreds and hundreds of community members attended. Over a year later, all the expenses have already been paid for by Shelburne out of existing funds.

This very complex matter cannot, and should not, be decided in the court of public opinion. The current Selectboard is doing what it has been empowered to do. As a community, it seems very wise to let this legal process reach a conclusion. We are at tipping point for one of the largest quality of life, health, safety and financial issues Shelburne has ever faced. Re-electing Colleen Parker and John Kerr to the Selectboard will allow our current Selectboard to complete, without interruption, what the electorate has asked them to do. The risks are extremely high if we elect new individuals to the Selectboard who have had no prior Selectboard experience to make these critical decisions that continue to face all of us now.

Be sure to cast your vote!

Roger Preis, Shelburne