Christina Melvin retires after 43 years of service in the health care field

By Margery Sharp

In January 2017, Shelburne resident Christina Melvin retired as clinical associate professor of nursing emerita at the University of Vermont in the College of Nursing and Health Science after 25 years on the faculty.

A graduate of UVM with a science degree, she married Perry Melvin right after graduation and together they moved to Missouri, where she taught nursing at the Lutheran School of Nursing in St. Louis. She then earned a Master of Science degree from Boston College and taught at Northern Essex Community College and the University of Massachusetts, and also developed and directed a home hospice care program in Lowell, Mass.

Returning to Vermont in 1988, she directed an adult day program through the Visiting Nurse Association of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties. Four years later, she began as a lecturer in UVM’s College of Nursing and Health Science, advancing to clinical assistant professor in 1996 and then to clinical associate professor of nursing in 2011, until retirement in 2017.

While teaching courses including public health nursing and palliative care to both graduates and undergraduates, she was obligated as a clinical professor to do clinical work in the community. Palliative care is care that improves quality for life for persons facing life-threatening illness.

In her role beyond the university walls, she served as a consultant to the Women’s Rape Crisis Center to 2005 and at Vermont Respite House as a hospice and palliative care nurse up until 2013.

“My life has been richer because of the patients I have cared for and the students I have educated,” she said.

“Throughout my career, my focus always has been on society’s most vulnerable. When my student nurses told me they saw children who either had no toothbrush or shared one with a sibling, I spearheaded a task force to study the lack of dental services for Burlington children. Hearing of a dental program at Bennington’s Molly Stark Elementary School, we used that as our model. Bolstered with a $100,000 federal grant obtained by Sen. Bernie Sanders, we organized a children’s dental clinic at Integrative Academy (formerly H.O. Wheeler School), which continues today.”

In 2008, Melvin took sabbatical leave from UVM and spent six months in Australia researching hospice and palliative care. “It was a wonderful experience. I took my third son with me and he attended school there. Upon returning to UVM, I published two articles describing my research.”

Melvin said, “In 2013, I co-taught a group of UVM senior nursing students on a hands-on trip to Kamuli, Uganda. We interviewed village women about their experiences with palliative care and we dug gardens to produce food sources. The children’s little distended bellies showed the effects of starvation.

“Also, many children had suffered accidental burns from the open cooking fires, so we built enclosed cooking stoves for the women. We mixed water and straw and clay to fashion the stoves, which included pipelines to carry off the smoke. Despite hard work, child birthing, child rearing, and cooking, the women were cheerful and receptive. Each year the college sends a similar group to Uganda.” In Jan. 2017, Melvin co-taught a group of UVM students sent to Belize to complete a course in women’s studies and spirituality.

In 2013, Melvin left Vermont Respite House and joined the Cathedral Square Housing Corporation’s Support and Services at Home Program as a Wellness Nurse while she continued teaching at UVM. Currently, she works part-time at Cathedral Square’s Wright House in Harrington Village in Shelburne and works one day a week at 3 Cathedral Square.

She continues her connection with the wider community by being active in the Vermont Palliative Care and Pain Management Task Force, which reports to the Vermont Legislature and also belongs to the Anti-Human Trafficking Committee comprised of members of the UVM College of Nursing and Health Sciences, UVM Medical Center, the UVM College of Medicine, and the faith community.

Asked about changes in the nursing profession, Melvin said, “Most important is the advent of the computer, which allows electronic medical records to be available worldwide. Other improvements are the technological advances and the emphasis on global health. My travels to Belize and Uganda are prime examples.”

Is nursing a viable occupation choice today? Melvin believes so: “Absolutely. As the population ages, there will be more need for nursing care. Jobs will be plentiful. One can serve in many areas. A nursing career offers much flexibility, variety. I suggest nurses strive to earn their four-year degree.”

Citing Professor Melvin’s numerous awards at her retirement celebration, Dr. Patricia Prelock, Dean of the UVM College of Nursing and Health Science, added, “Christina, thank you for making a difference for our students and impacting my life so that I may better understand the power and meaning of hospice and palliative care, both professionally and personally.”