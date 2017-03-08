LoveYourBrain fundraiser at Yoga Roots



Yoga Roots in Shelburne is taking part in the LoveYourBrain’s global yoga fundraising initiative on March 18 from 12 to 1:15pm. LoveYourBrain is an organization that seeks to improve the quality of life of people affected by Traumatic Brain Injuries through programs that build community and promote education. Their unprecedented programs make yoga and meditation accessible for people affected by TBI to promote physical and emotional healing.

During LoveYourBrain’s Mindful March campaign, studios all over the world hold donation classes, and 100% of the proceeds go directly to LoveYourBrain programs. Come support this positive approach to brain injury prevention and healing with a flow dedicated to the head, neck, and heart. All levels welcome! Preregistration encouraged.

Suggested donation: $10 +