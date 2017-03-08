News from the Pierson Library

New Library Center Project: Keep your eyes on your mailbox! The Library Building Steering Committee has mailed a survey to all registered voters in Shelburne this week. This survey will ask you to consider public financing for the Library Center Project. Return your completed survey by March 27th, and you will be eligible for a drawing for one of three $100 cash cards! Want to see a 3-D video showing the new library design concept? Check out the link on the library’s website: http://www.piersonlibrary.org/new-library-project/

Art Exhibit in Youth Area During March SCS Pop-Up Book Exhibit: Fifth grade students from SCS Wonder team spent the month of January researching a country of their choice. Come see the results of their research in the youth area.

Thursday! Musical Story Time with Inger at 10:30am Join volunteer Inger Dybfest for music, movement, and good books! Little ones join in with rhythm instruments and dance to Inger’s tunes on the guitar!

Thursday! Web Development for seniors at 11am Are you a senior interested in learning about internet sites and tools? Local Shelburne resident Sheriefs Gamble will provide instruction in the basics of web development, tapping into the experience, creativity, and curiosity of seniors with the aim of creating web applications for area nonprofits.

Thursday! Movie Afternoon at 3:15pm: Moana Join us for free popcorn and a viewing of this recent blockbuster movie. Rated PG.

Thursday! Minecraft club at 6:30pm Kids in grades 5 and up convene at the library for a fun evening of Minecraft with friends! Enjoy snacks and Minecraft challenges in good company. Attendees must have Minecraft accounts. Please call 985-5124 if you need to use a library computer, as devices are limited. Please register

Thursday night! Friends of the Pierson Library meeting at 6:30pm Library lovers unite to plan activities in support of the Pierson Library.

Family Game Strategy, Saturday March 11 from 1:30 to 4pm Host Oliver Dienz brings a variety of board games from around the world for all levels, ages and abilities. Enjoy snacks while trying out a new game or two with friends and family.

Storytime and Crafts with Caitlin, Monday, March 13 10:30am Textile artist and Pierson Staff member Caitlin Bell leads a morning of stories and crafts for little ones. Stop in for a morning of themed stories and learning, and create a crafty project to bring home.

Tuesday Afternoon Book Club: The Greater Journey: Americans in Paris, Tuesday, March 14 at 1:30pm Join our afternoon book discussion group for a discussion of the #1 bestseller “The Greater Journey” by David McCullough, a book which explores the story of the adventurous American artists, writers, doctors, politicians, and others who set off for Paris in the years between 1830 and 1900.

Legislator Meet & Greet with Jessica Brumsted and Kate Webb, Tuesday, March 14 from 6-7pm Have a question or concern for your State Rep? Join Jessica and Kate at the library for some conversation and light refreshments on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

One-on-One Genealogy Help, Wednesday, March 15 from 1-4pm Call 985-5124 to schedule an appointment at the library with our volunteer John Kelly, who can help you make progress on filling out the branches of your family tree. What a great project during these winter months!