Public Service Award, budget, fire, and school department updates featured at Town Meeting

Townspeople gathered at Shelburne Community School on Monday night for Town Meeting. The evening included three meetings within the gathering – Town, Fire Department, and School – and kicked off with the traditional community dinner and a brief Legislative Update.

One of the highlights of the evening was the presentation of the first-ever Colleen Haag Public Service Award. The award was designed to honor a Shelburne resident who demonstrates a spirit of public service, and was named for former Town Clerk Colleen Haag – a person who has spent decades helping her community and beyond in a variety of capacities. The honor was presented to Jim Bragnan by Selectboard Chair Gary von Stange.

Bragnan was introduced as “a man who exemplifies the enduring values of respect, integrity and honesty.” Among other things, he has spent more than a dozen years serving with the Fire Department, been the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 602 since 2012, served on the Paths Committee, led the color guard at Town Meeting and other gatherings, cleaned up invasive species along the river, participated in book sales, worked with veterans, served as a Shelburne Little League coach, and led wildland firefighting training.

“Giving back to our community is paramount to this man and (in) his role as Scoutmaster, he ensures the boy scouts are available to help when needed. From moving lots and lots of boxes of books for the annual library book sale, to performing color guard duties, Troop 602, under the guidance of this man, is here for our community,” von Stange said.

A look at the budget, which comes in at just over $8 million, was included. As in most municipalities, Shelburne’s budget is primarily supported by property taxes. Of the $8,073,752 budget, $5,835,946 is to be raised by taxes. This year’s tax increase is 3.2%.

Von Stange noted that much of the money paid in property taxes leaves the town and goes to fund the State Education budget. He highlighted 13 challenges that are facing the Town budget: cell phone revenue share, zoning enforcement/on the record review, technology, stormwater, the fund balance, employee hours and support, open space funding, legal budget, collective bargaining agreement for emergency services, emergency dispatch services, the Library Center Project, safety (i.e., Martindale, Village, Bay Road, Route 7 South), and the quint/ladder truck.

The quint was the focus of the second meeting of the gathering. “We all know, we have the best fire department in the state,” von Stange said, introducing the issue.

The issue of the quint had been added as a ballot item, with voters being asked about a bond not to exceed $970,000 to cover the purchase of the five-function truck. The vehicle would take the place of making two truck purchases.

“It will provide a level of service for our town that we can’t (offer) right now,” Fire Chief Jerry Ouimet said.

The evening wrapped up with the School Meeting portion of the gathering. Dave Connery, Chair of the SCS school board, presented the school budget for voters in Tuesday’s polls.