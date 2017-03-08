Shelburne citizens asked to provide input on Shelburne’s Library Center Project

By Lara Keenan, Library Director

With the support of the Selectboard and the Pierson Library Trustees, the Library Building Steering Committee will mail a survey and informational letter to all registered voters in Shelburne to assess taxpayers’ appetite for public financing of the Library Center Project. The surveys will be mailed after Town Meeting, and registered voters who complete and return their survey by March 27 will be eligible for a drawing for one of three $100 gift cards.

Over the last two years, the Library Building Steering Committee has evaluated the space and maintenance needs of the Pierson Library and historic Town Hall, as well as the parking and safety needs of the municipal campus. Through an intensive public engagement process, the Committee and the architects from Vermont Integrated Architecture (VIA) created a multi-part design that will provide:

• A new cost- and energy-efficient, sustainably designed structure that will last for generations and will solve the ongoing maintenance challenges faced by the library

• Larger library floor plan providing flexible spaces for quiet reading/work, well equipped meeting rooms, community use, a business/technology center and a ground-level youth area

• Much-needed restoration of the historic Town Hall

• Improved parking, pedestrian access, and traffic flow safety issues

• Improved fire vehicle egress, including a left-turn exit lane

The budget for the project—which includes the new library, renovations to the historic Town Hall, parking lot improvements, safety improvements, landscaping improvements, and moving the complex’s entryway to create a safer exit for fire vehicles—is currently estimated to be $6.5 million.

The survey will also ask voters to consider an alternate $3 million bond, which could pay for much-needed restoration of the historic Town Hall and a renovation of current library focused on the youth area but would not solve the space needs for the library, create an energy-efficient library, or improve safety or parking. The results of the survey will determine if the Library Center Project moves forward and, if so, in what form.

The survey was designed in partnership with an independent, outside consultant who will collect, analyze, and present the survey findings to the public at the Selectboard’s May 9 meeting. Residents with questions about the survey or the Library Center Project are encouraged to contact Pierson Library Director Lara Keenan (lkeenan@shelburnevt.org; 985-5124) or the Town Manager Joe Colangelo (jcolangelo@shelburnevt.org; 985-5111).