Town looks to take over railroad parking lot

Things are moving toward an agreement for the Town to take over the lease on the railroad parking lot. The Town determined a need for this course of action about 13 months ago when the lot had been blocked off by Vermont Railway.

The railway’s action at that time was allegedly in retaliation for receiving a Notice of Violation and the Town filing a motion of preliminary injunction in environmental court relating to the railway’s intermodal facility. While the lot was reopened shortly after it had been blocked off, the Town felt it was clear at that time that there was a need for the Town to take over the lease.

While the lot has long been used for parking, especially by patrons of the Shelburne Craft School, it has been done in an unofficial capacity. Since the parking lot closure incident, Town Manager Joe Colangelo said, the Town has been working with the State to take over the lease. The move would mean that the use of the parking lot would be made official.

The agreement is fairly one-sided, Colangelo said. It is heavily stacked in the State’s favor. He noted that the Town is trying to get softening of the language.

The State, Colangelo said, understands the Town’s position and vice-versa. The sides have been working toward a compromise, and trying to get there by March 14. If things are wrapped up by March 14, the lease agreement will be on the agenda for that night’s Selectboard meeting. If not, it should be ready shortly thereafter, and discussed at a subsequent meeting.

Everyone is working together to find a solution, Colangelo said. At this point, length, termination clause, and agreed-upon definition of acceptable condition are amongst the issues that are still being hammered out. However, Colangelo expects that these issues should be able to be worked out between the sides.