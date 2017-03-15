Barr Farm saved, thanks to Town, Vermont Land Trust and local contributions

Wayne Barr (left) worked the Barr Farm, a Shelburne dairy operation, for 45 years. Now, thanks in part to funds raised from the Shelburne community, the farm will remain in operation with Matt Baldwin (right), of Hinesburg, helming an organic hay, corn, and dairy outfit. Other contributors include the Vermont Land Trust, Vermont Housing Conservation Board, the Shelburne Natural Resources Commission, and buyer Baldwin.

“I’ve lived and worked on this farm all my life,” said Barr, in a Vermont Land Trust publication. “I hate to see development on good farmland and working with the land trust allows me to pass on the farm to a young, ambitious farmer. I’m also grateful for all the support from the community.”

Baldwin also commented in the Land Trust publication his appreciation for the ability to acquire the property. “The Barr farm is a wonderful piece of land. It’s a rare occurrence in Chittenden County, and it’s a great risk of development. I feel fortunate to be able to buy it. It fits in well with my plans for organic crops, value-added products, and farm tourism.”