Hands to Honduras-Tela 2017 service trip update

By Linda Gilbert

What projects were accomplished during the February humanitarian service trip?

Three classrooms were constructed at two schools;

Four rooms and bathrooms at the Tela Hospital Pediatric Ward were renovated, receiving repairs, fresh paint, colorful murals, and new furnishings;

Art classes were taught at several public schools;

Two NICU (neonatal intensive care) nurses from UVM Medical Center spent a week in the birthing department at the Tela Hospital. This summer, two medical professionals from Tela will be coming to Vermont on exchange.

The Hands to Honduras-Tela Medical Health Brigade, comprised of medical doctors, nurses, and dentists, provided much-needed free exam and treatment services to over 600 children and adults in five rural locations. They offered treatment in the areas of women’s health, children’s health, dental health, audiology, and dermatology, and provided reading glasses to patients.

Fluoride dental applications were provided to over 1,000 schoolchildren;

Three H2HT volunteers provided hands-on CPR training for 90 attendees, including Tela firefighters, police, Red Cross, and municipality and student leaders. (Thank you to Shelburne Rescue for donating the CPR mannequins and educational supplies.)

New medical equipment and supplies, including dental supplies, schoolbooks and supplies, sports equipment, and baby clothing were all sorted and given to those in need.

It is impossible to describe all that was accomplished during the four weeks. Every day was an adventure and a realization of how a few dedicated people can make a worthwhile difference to so many. It is a humbling privilege to be able to work with the strong and proud Honduran people, and the amazing H2HT volunteers. We appreciate the opportunity to volunteer in beautiful Honduras and are gifted with some amazing lifechanging experiences.

For additional information about H2HT, please email lindaggilbert@gmail.com.