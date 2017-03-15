Thank you from Colleen Parker — Colleen Parker

Thank you to the voters in Shelburne for coming out on a blustery day to support my re-election to the Shelburne Selectboard.

I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Selectboard, the town manager, town staff, volunteers, and the residents of our town to fight for what is important to us, to build what is vital to our community, to work together for the safety and wellbeing of our families, and to maintain Shelburne’s balanced budget and strong financial health.

I am proud that we have an engaged and a vigorous community with so many volunteers willing to step up and give their time.

I want to extend a special thank you to Mr. Don Stevens. Thank you for your willingness to step forward to volunteer your time. Thank you for publicly disavowing the negativity perpetuated on your behalf and for presenting yourself with the honor befitting a military veteran.

Finally, congratulations to Mr. John Kerr and Ms. Diana Vachon. John, it is a pleasure to work with you on the Selectboard, and the town is a better place because of your thoughtful service. Diana, your hard work the last four months speaks for itself; the town wants the fantastic service we have come to expect from its town clerk to be continued.

Thank you, Colleen Parker