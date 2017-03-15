Thank you from John Kerr — John Kerr

Dear Shelburne residents,

I would like to thank all those that came out to vote on March 7, 2017.

I am honored to be re-elected to serve for two more years on the Selectboard and will live up to my commitment of keeping Shelburne first in our decision-making.

I would especially like to thank Doris Sage and Don Stevens for running campaigns that were issue-oriented and not personal attacks as we observed from unidentified parties.

I will continue to bring a steady, consistent, experienced approach to my Selectboard duties, and look forward to seeing many of you at meetings or around town as we continue our work.

Please feel free to contact me at any time with your concerns and comments.

Thank you, John Kerr