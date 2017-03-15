Thank you from Shelburne Fire Department On behalf — Jerry Ouimet

On behalf of the officers and members of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Shelburne who supported the bond vote for the purchase of a quint.

The members of our truck committee spent many hours over the past year and a half meeting with manufacturers to research and build an apparatus that would benefit the fire department as well as be the best option for the Town of Shelburne.

One of the many challenges that a volunteer department faces is using the resources we have available in an efficient manner. The versatility of adding a quint to our fleet allows us to use our resources more effectively. A crew of five in a quint can accomplish the same work in less time than six to eight firefighters responding in multiple apparatus. Another very important feature of a quint is the safety aspect it offers for our firefighters.

Gaining access to roofs or chimneys can be done by working from the ladder of the quint, which prevents us from having to put firefighters in harm’s way by placing them directly onto unstable roofs.

As chief of the department, it is my responsibility to make sure that each firefighter who responds to a call also makes it home safely.

The members of the Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department appreciate the continued support given to us by the residents of Shelburne, and we will continue to provide the best possible service we can.

Respectfully submitted,

Jerry Ouimet

Chief, Shelburne Volunteer Fire Department